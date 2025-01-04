How to stay safe while using a home heater in cold temperatures

BATON ROUGE — With a strong cold front headed to Louisiana, State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams shared some safety tips for home heating.

Officials say to plug your space heaters directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords. Make sure space heaters are three to five feet away from objects that catch fire easily, like blankets.

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes. Officials also say not to overfill fireplaces or wood-burning stoves.

Do not leave candles, open flames or space heaters unattended.

As always, officials advise you to have a working smoke alarm in your house. If you do not have a working smoke alarm, the State Fire Marshal provides free smoke alarm installations at any time of the year. To register for a free smoke alarm click here.