House where squatters had been living catches fire Sunday morning, roof collapses

BATON ROUGE — A house that squatters had been living in caught fire on Sunday morning, causing the roof to cave in while firefighters were still inside.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call at 1621 N. 37th St. around 5:45 a.m. and found flames coming out of the front of the house. Firefighters went inside to begin extinguishing the fire but were quickly forced to leave when the roof began to fall. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to nearby buildings.

Despite being officially vacant, two homeless people had been living in the house but were not home when the fire started. They arrived afterwards and told investigators they did not know how it happened.

Red Cross arrived at the house later to provide assistance to the two squatters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.