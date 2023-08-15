House tax committee votes in favor of gas tax hike

BATON ROUGE - The House Ways and Means Committee advanced a proposal to increase Louisiana's gasoline tax by 17 cents per gallon, with inflationary adjustments in future years.

Lawmakers say the money would go toward improving the states infrastructure, specifically aiming to improve the state's roads and bridges.

The 9-7 vote sends the gas tax hike to the full House for debate, but the measure remains a long shot for passage. A look at the committee vote on the bill:



VOTING IN SUPPORT (9):



Reps. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans; Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge; Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans; Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe; Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge; Ted James, D-Baton Rouge; Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales; Julie Stokes, R-Kenner; and Major Thibaut, D-New Roads.



___



VOTING AGAINST (7):



Reps. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice; Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles; Dodie Horton, R-Haughton; Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge; Jay Morris, R-Monroe; Jim Morris, R-Oil City; and Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.