73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House struck by stray bullet after gunfire erupted on I-10

5 hours 2 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, May 25 2022 May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 10:15 AM May 25, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police are trying to find those responsible for firing gunshots on I-10 late Tuesday night.

The Gonzales Police Department said officers found shell casings on the interstate between LA 44 and LA 30. The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m., though police said it appeared no one was struck.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a house along the interstate was struck by gunfire. Family members at that home told WBRZ they were in their den when a bullet pierced their vaulted ceiling. 

Trending News

Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days