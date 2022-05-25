House struck by stray bullet after gunfire erupted on I-10

GONZALES - Police are trying to find those responsible for firing gunshots on I-10 late Tuesday night.

The Gonzales Police Department said officers found shell casings on the interstate between LA 44 and LA 30. The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m., though police said it appeared no one was struck.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a house along the interstate was struck by gunfire. Family members at that home told WBRZ they were in their den when a bullet pierced their vaulted ceiling.

Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting.