73°
Latest Weather Blog
House struck by stray bullet after gunfire erupted on I-10
GONZALES - Police are trying to find those responsible for firing gunshots on I-10 late Tuesday night.
The Gonzales Police Department said officers found shell casings on the interstate between LA 44 and LA 30. The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m., though police said it appeared no one was struck.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a house along the interstate was struck by gunfire. Family members at that home told WBRZ they were in their den when a bullet pierced their vaulted ceiling.
Trending News
Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
It's been 58 years since the Comite was cleaned, and some residents...
-
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage
-
Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in St. Tammany; 13-year-old suspect in custody
-
Baton Rouge security company offers active-shooter technology as part of security training
-
Central City Council approves funding for more license plate readers
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...