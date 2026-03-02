64°
Latest Weather Blog
House on Camellia Cove Road in Gonzales total loss after fire
GONZALES — The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Camellia Cove Road in Gonzales on Monday afternoon.
The fire department received a call about the fire just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews from across Ascension Parish found heavy flames coming from the house.
One person was inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape. No injuries were reported.
Trending News
Fire officials said the blaze started in a rear bedroom. Investigators said it appears to be an electrical fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Magnolia installing new water filtration system in Killian
-
Ralph Abraham named Letlow's campaign chair week after citing 'family obligations' when...
-
New bills seeks to establish evaluations for Baton Rouge Police Department chief
-
Guard: Some of 1,000 Louisiana soldiers overseas are within striking distance of...
-
Man arrested for allegedly having marijuana in his car at Elayn Hunt...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman