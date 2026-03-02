64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
House on Camellia Cove Road in Gonzales total loss after fire

Monday, March 02 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Camellia Cove Road in Gonzales on Monday afternoon.

The fire department received a call about the fire just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews from across Ascension Parish found heavy flames coming from the house. 

One person was inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the blaze started in a rear bedroom. Investigators said it appears to be an electrical fire. 

