House Majority Leader Steve Scalise leads House delegation to attend Pope Francis' funeral

WASHINGTON — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced Friday that he will be leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.

The highest-ranking Catholic member of the House of Representatives, Scalise said that he is honored to lead the delegation to the Vatican to honor the first Argentinian pontiff after he died at age 88 on Monday.

"The Holy Father humbly devoted his life in service to the Church, and he was dedicated to spreading the Gospel of the Lord to the world,” Scalise, a Republican, said. "As a lifelong Catholic, I am honored to represent the House in paying our respects and praying for the soul of Pope Francis, as Catholics all around the world grieve, and as Church leaders prepare to elect a new pope in the coming weeks.”

The delegation's members are:

- French Hill (R-AR)

- Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

- Brendan Boyle (D-PA)

- Ann Wagner (R-MO)

- Tom Suozzi (D-NY)

- John Joyce (R-PA)

- Pete Stauber (R-MN)

- Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI)

- Laura Gillen (D-NY)

Francis' funeral is Saturday and will start at 3 a.m. CST.