87°
Latest Weather Blog
House aides advised Trump on immigration order
Trending News
WASHINGTON - The House Judiciary Committee is confirming that committee staff worked with Trump administration officials as they drafted an executive order temporarily halting the nation's refugee program.
A committee aide says some committee staff offered their expertise, but says the Trump administration is responsible for final policy decisions, rollout and implementation.
The work by committee staffers took place without the knowledge of House GOP leaders.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot, killed after pair of Bogalusa shootings
-
Metro Council forms special committee to investigate CATS board
-
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.72 billion
-
Gonzales transplant recipient headed to California to compete for good cause
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West