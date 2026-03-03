Houma man arrested in connection to July 2025 vehicle theft in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE — Deputies in Assumption Parish arrested a man connected to a motor vehicle theft investigation that started in July 2025.

Deputies said that they began investigating a missing off-road vehicle that a local farm manager reported stolen on July 14, 2025, near Paincourtville. Eventually, 31-year-old Jason Michael Arceneaux was arrested on July 16 at his home on Joe Dugas Road.

Another suspect, 39-year-old Tony Foret from Houma, was also sought but remained at large for several months.

On Monday, however, Forest turned himself in and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on theft of a motor vehicle charges. He remained behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

The off-road vehicle was eventually found in Lafourche Parish.