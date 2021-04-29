Hot and muggy, Anticipating a few Friday showers

After tying the record high temperature yesterday, we will be near record heat again today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Your Thursday will be partly cloudy with muggy temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity will add a few degrees to the “feels like” temperatures, so prepare for it to feel like the low 90s this afternoon. The cold front approaching the area will not get here in enough time to impact overnight temperatures. We will be in the low 70s overnight.

Up Next: As the cold front approaches the area before daybreak on Friday, a few scattered showers will be around in the morning. The front will slowly push south all day and continue to promote shower activity into evening hours. Friday will not be a washout, but it will be gloomy with temperatures in the upper 70. The cold front will be south of the area on Saturday. Without that rain trigger, the total rain coverage for Saturday is expected to be low, near 30% of the viewing area. Think of the atmosphere like a sponge. It will be holding a lot of water in the form of clouds, but without anything to squeeze the water out (like a cold front) most areas will miss out on the rain. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 70s. On Sunday, we will get that trigger in the form of a low-pressure center, and rain coverage is bumped up to about 50% of the viewing area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

