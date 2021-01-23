Hospitalizations declining as La. reports 1,937 new virus cases Friday

FRIDAY: The state reported 1,937 new cases, bringing the total to 380,255. There were 41 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,483 as of Friday.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,747, and ventilator use is down to 216.

The positivity rate on Friday's tests was about 6.66 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported 3,856 new cases, a total of 378,318. There were 59 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,442.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,800, ventilators use was down to 233.

The positivity rate on Thursday's tests was about 7.61 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 2,536 new cases, bringing the total to 374,582. There were 59 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total 8,383.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,858, and ventilator use fell to 243.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 6.78 percent.

Another 21,411 were said to have recovered in the past week.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 2,126 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 372,089. There were 71 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,324 since March.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,905, and ventilator use rose to 249.

MONDAY: The state reported 961 new cases, bringing the total to 369,951. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,253. There were 50 additional deaths, brining the state's count to 8,253.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,894, and ventilator use increased to 239.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 9.18 percent.

WEEKEND: The state reported 4,122 new cases over the weekend for a total of 368,980. There was also 123 more deaths, for a total of 8,203.

1,930 people remained hospitalized with 237 patients requiring ventilators.

FRIDAY: The state reported 3,712 new cases, a total of 364,853.

The La. Department of Health said it will not update the number of deaths Friday due to a "data system issue."

Hospitalizations rose again to 2,001, and ventilator use fell slightly to 242.

The positivity rate for Friday's data was about 9.76 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported 5,318 new cases, bringing the total to 361,148. The state says 916 of the newly reported cases are backlogged from as far back as Nov. 9, 2021.

There were 58 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,080.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,975, and ventilator use rose to 245.

The positivity rate for Thursday's data, minus backlogged cases, was about 10.20 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 2,902, bringing the total to 355,835. There were 51 additional deaths, upping the statewide total to 8,022.

Hospitalizations fell to 2,029, and ventilator use fell to 235.

Another 18,241 patients are believed to have recovered in the past week, bringing the total to 298,614.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 11.25 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported 4,673 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 352,939. There were 53 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,971 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,035, and ventilator use was up to 244.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 8.21 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported 1,402 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 348,234. There were 45 additional deaths, with the statewide total now at 7,918.

Hospitalizations rose to 1,982, and ventilator use rose to 232.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 10.58 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 5,413 new cases over the weekend, bringing the state total to 346,829. Additionally, 40 more deaths were reported raising that total to 7,873.

1,960 people remain hospitalized with 225 still needing ventilators.

The positivity rate for weekend tests was about 10.35 percent.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting another 3,372 cases, bringing the total to 341,431. There were 105 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,833.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,069, and ventilator use increased to 220.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 9.97 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 4,526 cases, bringing the statewide total to 338,054. There were 47 additional deaths, a total of 7,728 since March.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,033, and ventilator use was up to 219.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 11.93 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 6,882 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 333,524. There were 46 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,681.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,993, and ventilator use increased to 207.

The state reported another 16,661 recoveries, bringing the total to 280,373 patients recovered.

The positivity rate was about 18.66 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported 4,453 new cases, bringing the total to 326,684. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,635.

Hospitalizations rose to 1,974, and ventilator use dropped slightly to 205.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was around 9.56 percent.

MONDAY: There were 1,190 new cases, bringing the total to 322,181. There were 48 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,585.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,891, and ventilator use was up to 207.

The positivity rate was about 12.45 percent for Monday's tests.

WEEKEND: There were 5,780 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 321,058. There were 49 additional deaths, bringing the total of statewide deaths to 7,537.

There 1,833 patients in hospitals and 204 on ventilators.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Friday (1/22):

Ascension: 9,741 cases / 135 deaths

Assumption: 1,733 cases / 30 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 30,908 cases / 653 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,716 cases / 98 deaths

Iberville: 3,107 cases / 81 deaths

Livingston: 10,636 cases / 149 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,191 cases / 63 deaths

St. Helena: 812 cases / 7 deaths

St. James: 1,648 cases / 46 deaths

Tangipahoa: 10,556 cases / 220 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,206 cases / 50 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,046 cases / 28 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH