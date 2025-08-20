81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hospital housekeeper arrested for allegedly stealing 86-year-old patient's wallet, spending $125

9 hours 21 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 11:27 AM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A hospital housekeeping employee was arrested at Off the Hook in Gonzales after allegedly spending more than $100 on a 86-year-old patient's debit card. 

Tanisha Jackson, 49, allegedly stole the Sage Rehabilitation Hospital patient's wallet on Saturday before using it at multiple businesses in Gonzales and Baton Rouge. 

Ascension Parish deputies said surveillance footage showed Jackson using the stolen card at Off the Hook, a seafood fast food restaurant, in Gonzales. After deputies searched her car, they found the stolen wallet and receipts from fraudulent purchases totaling $125.85.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Tuesday for exploitation of the infirmed, felony identity theft and theft.

Sage Rehab says the person was not an employee, but a worker with a contracted janitorial company who cleans the facility.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days