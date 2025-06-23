88°
Latest Weather Blog
Hooper Road reopens in Central after tree falls, strikes live lines
CENTRAL — Traffic on Hooper Road was limited to one lane Monday afternoon after a tree fell and struck multiple live lines.
The tree went down between Live Oak Grove Drive and Joor Road, Central Fire officials said around 4:15 p.m.
Within an hour, the tree was removed and the road was reopened.
Entergy and Central authorities responded to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community rallies behind injured BRPD motorcycle officer; benefit concert being held at...
-
WATCH- INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Video shows Pointe Coupee Parish deputy asleep behind the...
-
Pennington researchers targeting childhood obesity as part of larger effort to improve...
-
Fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue leaves one dead, officers say
-
Mayor-President announces plan to merge Baton Rouge Fire with Baton Rouge EMS
Sports Video
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration
-
Saints make roster moves ahead of training camp in July