Hooper Road reopens in Central after tree falls, strikes live lines

CENTRAL — Traffic on Hooper Road was limited to one lane Monday afternoon after a tree fell and struck multiple live lines.

The tree went down between Live Oak Grove Drive and Joor Road, Central Fire officials said around 4:15 p.m.

Within an hour, the tree was removed and the road was reopened.

Entergy and Central authorities responded to the scene.