45°
Latest Weather Blog
Honoring the Marine Corps 250th birthday, 2une In's Mia Monet reports to basic training
BATON ROUGE — WBRZ 2une-In's Mia Monet reported to duty for basic training with the Marines at Baton Rouge's Independence Park to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.
"I couldn't think of a better way to honor the Marine Corps than to find out what it takes to wear the uniform," Monet said.
Trending News
She laced her boots and got into formation with Gunnery Sergeant Trenton Tucker as they both followed Gunnery Sergeant Eric Martinez's lead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Second arrest made in connection with October shooting that killed barber
-
Zachary's Lane Regional Medical Center moves patients into recently completed expansion
-
LSU announces kickoff time for Senior Night game against Western Kentucky
-
WATCH: Interim coach Wilson on preparations for first home game as coach...
-
Officials celebrate installation of 10,000 roofs as part of FORTIFIED program across...