Honduran man indicted, allegedly took 13-year-old from St. Mary Parish to Texas for sexual activity

LAFAYETTE — A federal grand jury has indicted a Honduran man accused of transporting a 13-year-old girl from Louisiana to Texas with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, Kevin Renan Vargas Aguilera faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison on the charge of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The indictment alleges Vargas Aguilera transported the girl from Amelia, La., to Texas in November 2025. The day of the alleged abduction, the girl's mother discovered her missing and reported it to law enforcement, who issued an endangered/missing child advisory.

Texas authorities arrested Vargas Aguilera and recovered the girl safely after a resident who had seen the missing child advisory called law enforcement.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lufkin Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Cassidy with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Denise Duhon.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.