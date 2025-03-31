Homes along Plains Port Hudson Road flooded in Saturday night storms

ZACHARY - Homes along Plains Port Hudson Road took on water during Saturday night's storms.

Pictures sent from homeowners to WBRZ showed water right up to some doorsteps and inside some of the houses.

On Sunday, the area that was covered in water was drying out. Only small streams of excess rainwater alongside the roadway and some pooling showed signs that the area had been flooded the night before.