Home's roof destroyed in large house fire in Brusly

BRUSLY - Officials responded to a house fire Saturday morning after reports of loud explosions.

The home on Live Oak Drive in Brusly appeared to have its roof mostly destroyed while firefighters worked to extinguish the last of the flames. Six firefighters were treated on-site with IVs for heat-related injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.