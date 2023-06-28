97°
Home invasion of the reptile kind: Deputies help remove alligator that entered home through dog door

By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW IBERIA - Deputies were called to a peculiar home invasion report Saturday. 

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the homeowners said their dog had alerted them when a 5-foot-long alligator crawled through their doggy door and decided to chill in their living room. 

Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to help deputies capture and relocate the gator. No one was injured. 

