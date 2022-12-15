Latest Weather Blog
Home Furniture Plus Bedding holding food drive, accepting donations through the new year
BATON ROUGE - Home Furniture Plus Bedding is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to put on a food drive this holiday season.
Each of the furniture store's locations are accepting non-perishable food items from Dec. 14 through Jan. 9, 2023.
Second Harvest of South Louisiana released the following statement:
“Second Harvest Food Bank leads the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food and support to 700+ community partners and programs across 23 parishes. Our staff and volunteers distribute the equivalent of more than 32 million meals to 210,000+ people a year.”
In Baton Rouge, donations can be dropped off at two stores: 8440 Airline Highway and 11136 Julia Aubin Drive. Click here to find a full list of Home Furniture locations.
You can find more information about the food bank here.
