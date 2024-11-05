74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Home Depot volunteers renovate transitional home to local veterans

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 September 27, 2018 7:01 PM September 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brandi B. Harris

BATON ROUGE - A transitional house for veterans is getting some much needed work on both the inside and outside. The effort to help veterans is all thanks to Home Depot.

From new floors, cabinets, and paint, volunteers from ten Home Depot stores in the area worked Thursday to help veterans at the Garfield House.

"Because they have homeless veterans out here, and those guys have given so much to the country, this is our opportunity to give back to them," Bobby Pendleton said.

Ditching the store's signature orange for military green, 60 volunteers spent the day completely renovating the Garfield House. It's home to eight veterans who truly appreciate the assistance.

"I didn't really expect all of this, but I knew last year the came and they did flower beds and all," Veteran Johnnie Thomas said. "But this time, they went all the way. They're doing a great job."

Trending News

Click here for information on how you can volunteer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days