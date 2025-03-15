76°
Latest Weather Blog
Local restaurants up egg prices amid nationwide shortage
BATON ROUGE - Amid a nationwide egg shortage, some local restaurants are adding an egg upcharge to their menus or just increasing prices overall.
2une In's Abigail Whitam went live from Louie's just off LSU campus, a local breakfast favorite, to talk about how the shortage has affected both businesses and their customers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...