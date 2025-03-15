76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local restaurants up egg prices amid nationwide shortage

2 weeks 3 days 59 minutes ago Wednesday, February 26 2025 Feb 26, 2025 February 26, 2025 6:12 AM February 26, 2025 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Amid a nationwide egg shortage, some local restaurants are adding an egg upcharge to their menus or just increasing prices overall. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam went live from Louie's just off LSU campus, a local breakfast favorite, to talk about how the shortage has affected both businesses and their customers. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days