Highway in Pointe Coupee closed due to gas leak

BATCHELOR - Highway 417 near Gus Lacy Road in Pointe Coupee Parish was closed Thursday morning due to a gas leak.

Pointe Coupee Fire Districts said the gas main was busted Thursday morning, and due to the amount of gas being leaked into the air and its pressure, officials shut down the roadway for the time being.

Officials did say the gas did not pose a danger to the public and no evacuations were necessary.