High water demand, freezing temperatures cause well problem in Albany; boil order issued

ALBANY - A boil advisory was issued for part of Albany Friday after high water demand amid freezing temperatures overworked the well and left customers with low water pressure and dark brown water.

Dustin Cunningham, of Fourth Ward Water Works, said the boil advisory is precautionary and the water is not a hazard.

The water works is flushing the lines to get water quality back to normal, he said.

Some customers had taken to social media to complain about the coffee-colored water in that system.

The boil advisory affects the area north of La. Hwy. 442 along La. Hwy. 43 to the parish line as well as Turkey Creek Road, Elbert Stewart Road, Horseshoe Road, Albin Road and side roads in that area.

The advisory will remain in place until the state health department gets results of water taken from the system.