High school students in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana recognized for different projects

BATON ROUGE - A few high school students in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes were shouted out on social media for their involvement with school projects.

At Northdale Academy in Baton Rouge, students finished their "Paint Like A Pro" mural. They worked with professional artist Ellen Ogden to do the collaborative mural which is on the school's wall.

At Baton Rouge Magnet High, student Sofia Lockridge was celebrated for her winning art piece, “Everything I Learned in High School and All the Questions I Still Have." Lockridge won Best In Show at the high school art competition at the Baton Rouge Gallery and had her art featured on a billboard.

At East Feliciana High School, a group of students in Ms. Chambers' carpentry class are nearly finished building a storage shed. The hardworking students just have to add a roof and it will be complete.