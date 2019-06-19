Latest Weather Blog
High school football player dies after practice
AMITE - A 15-year-old Amite High School football player died after practice Tuesday night.
According to Amite Police, rising junior Terrance Allen was in the locker room around 9:00 p.m. when he collapsed. Emergency responders performed CPR on Allen before he was transported to the hospital, but he died less than an hour later.
The Louisiana High School Athletics Association released the following statement Wednesday afternoon.
"The LHSAA sends our thoughts and prayers to the Amite High School Community and to the Allen family. The LHSAA and LHSCA will continue to monitor this unfortunate situation and provide any assistance when needed."
LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron also offered his condolences.
The thoughts and prayers of the LSU Football family are with the Amite High Football team as they face the tremendous loss of a member of their team.— Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) June 19, 2019
Police say Allen had no known medical conditions. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

