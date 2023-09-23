Latest Weather Blog
High School Football Scores - Week 4
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 7
Albany 43, Fisher 0
Alexandria 21, East Ascension 14
Amite 39, Country Day 0
Arcadia 44, Bolton 6
Ascension Christian School 28, North Central 8
Barbe 20, Pineville 13
Basile 27, Elton 8
Beekman 21, Lena Northwood 20
Belaire 33, Brusly 15
Belle Chasse 27, Salmen 15
Brother Martin 31, Ouachita Parish 13
Bunkie 48, Avoyelles 0
Calvary Baptist Academy 21, Wossman 6
Carencro 50, Sulphur 14
Cecilia 65, Crowley 14
Cedar Creek 22, Delhi 12
Central Catholic 34, Covenant Christian Academy 33, OT
Chalmette 45, Patterson 6
Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 14
D'Arbonne Woods 45, Montgomery 7
DeRidder 27, Westlake 0
Denham Springs 53, Franklinton 28
Destrehan 47, Hahnville 11
E.D. White 57, Woodlawn (BR) 7
East Beauregard 45, Gueydan 0
East Iberville 32, Baker 26, OT
East St. John 49, Thibodaux 14
Ehret 49, Bogalusa 39
Eunice 19, Northwest 8
Evadale, Texas 42, Acadiana Christian 22
Evangel Christian Academy 49, Bossier 0
Ferriday 46, Madison 6
Fontainebleau 35, Hammond 34
Franklin 30, Central Lafourche 28
Franklin Parish 42, Caldwell Parish 7
Hanson Memorial 53, Highland Baptist 26
Haynesville 34, Glenbrook 14
Holy Cross 49, Rummel 28
Holy Savior Menard 31, Sacred Heart 0
Homer 48, Magnolia Excellence 12
Iota 49, Ville Platte 8
Iowa 35, Jennings 28
Jeanerette 22, Centerville 0
Jefferson Rise 20, Varnado 18
Jena 32, Winnfield 20
John Curtis Christian 41, Jesuit 21
Kennedy def. Carver, forfeit
Lake Charles College Prep 20, South Beauregard 14
Lakeshore 48, Washington-Marion 0
Lakeside 41, Block 34
Lakeview 36, LaSalle 34
Liberty Magnet 26, Donaldsonville 14
Logansport 32, Mansfield 24
Loyola Prep 35, Red River 18
Lutcher 18, Vandebilt Catholic 0
Morgan City 27, Ellender 0
Natchitoches Central 41, Southwood 12
Neville 53, North Caddo 0
Newman 49, Many 31
North DeSoto 51, Minden 0
North Webster 28, Richwood 6
Northeast 20, Central Private 16
Northlake Christian 23, Hannan 10
Northshore 23, Mandeville 16
Northside 28, Berwick 14
Oak Grove 63, Rayville 26
Oakdale 44, Grand Lake 38
Ouachita Christian 59, Tensas 0
Parkview Baptist 28, Madison Prep 21
Parkway 24, Haughton 6
Patrick Taylor 28, Kenner Discovery 0
Peabody 47, Green Oaks 0
Pine 42, Livingston Collegiate Academy 8
Plaquemine 20, Istrouma 15
Pointe Coupee Catholic 38, LaGrange 18
Ponchatoula 31, Covington 12
Pope John Paul 62, Ben Franklin 20
Port Barre 40, Mamou 8
RHS 25, Kaplan 22
Ringgold 54, Plain Dealing 6
Riverside Academy 40, Houma Christian 7
Rosepine 18, Vinton 6
Ruston 29, Lafayette Christian Academy 26
Saint Paul's 28, Slidell 7
Sam Houston 51, Comeaux 0
Shaw 34, Bonnabel 0
Shreveport Northwood 27, Huntington 12
South Lafourche 20, South Terrebonne 17
South Plaquemines 57, Sarah T. Reed 13
Southside 49, New Iberia 26
Springfield 32, Slaughter 21
St. Amant 28, Opelousas 22
St. Charles Catholic 32, De La Salle 14
St. Edmund Catholic 56, Crescent City 6
St. Frederick Catholic 43, Delhi Charter 8
St. James 33, Assumption 20
St. John 48, West St. Mary 8
St. Louis 45, Kinder 20
St. Michael 57, Broadmoor 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 29, Loranger 28
Sterlington 46, Carroll 6
Sumner 38, East Feliciana 0
Terrebonne 62, H.L. Bourgeois 14
Teurlings Catholic 34, NDHS 14
Tioga 42, Marksville 14
Union Parish 41, Bastrop 14
University (Lab) 55, Mentorship Academy 0
Vermilion Catholic 38, Erath 14
Walker 30, Kentwood 8
Welsh 66, Pickering 0
West Monroe 30, Scotlandville 12
West Ouachita 27, Grant 0
West St. John 44, Thrive 6
Westminster Christian 34, Hamilton Christian Academy 26
White Castle 28, Livonia 0
Woodlawn (SH) 26, B.T. Washington 8
Zachary 54, McKinley 6
