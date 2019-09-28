High Pressure and Heat Lingering

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A nice night ahead, as mostly clear skies stay overhead. Winds will stay light out of the southeast through the night, as temperatures drop into the 70s around 9 PM before reaching an overnight low of 73°. Mostly sunny and warm conditions continue for Sunday, with highs peaking near 92° with heat index values around 101°.

Up Next: Highs staying above average through the workweek, as a chance for spotty afternoon showers start on Tuesday.

The Tropics:

Hurricane Lorenzo has restrengthened into a category 4 hurricane. It is currently located about 1470 miles southwest of the Azores with 130 mph sustained winds and moving north at 10 mph. This motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Sunday, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast beginning Monday or Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Lorenzo will be approaching the Azores on Tuesday. Fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next day or so. Lorenzo is expected to gradually weaken through Tuesday, but it will remain a large and potent hurricane while it approaches the Azores.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure stays in control through all levels of the atmosphere, keeping conditions relatively dry. There will be a chance of a spotty showers Sunday along the coast and west of the Atchafalaya Basin through the afternoon. Dewpoints are creeping up on Sunday, as heat index values will be breaking into the triple digits during the afternoon. Highs are poised to stay above average through the remainder of September and into the beginning of October. There is another chance of spotty showers starting Tuesday, which should stay the course through the rest of the week. This is due to southerly winds pushing Gulf moisture onshore, but they should again stay light and between the I-10 corridor and the coast.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

