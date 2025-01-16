66°
Henderson teenager missing, police asking for public's help
HENDERSON - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl from Henderson who was last seen leaving her home Tuesday night.
The Henderson Police Department said Maria Baltazar Parez left her home on Leblanc Drive at 10 p.m. and didn't go to school the next day. Law enforcement was notified at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police tried to ping her phone and said it had not been used for more than 24 hours.
Anyone with information about Parez's whereabouts can call (337) 228-2065.
