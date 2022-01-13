Help wanted: Commercial drone boom opens door for mechanics

FARGO, N.D. - With the number of commercial drones expected to soar into the millions in the next few years, it spells opportunity for avionics shops and budding drone mechanics who could secure lucrative careers repairing aircraft. And it won't take a four-year college degree.



A community college in northwestern Minnesota that has been teaching unmanned aircraft maintenance for larger military-type drones is expanding its program to include smaller drone repair. Officials at Northland Community and Technical College are promising a high-paying job after just one or two years.



One Northland student, 26-year-old Chris Rohlfing, is taking drone maintenance and repair classes after serving four years in the military. He plans to include drone repair as part of a business to help local farmers fly unmanned aircraft to grow crops.