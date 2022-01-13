42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Help wanted: Commercial drone boom opens door for mechanics

4 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, April 15 2017 Apr 15, 2017 April 15, 2017 12:41 PM April 15, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

FARGO, N.D. - With the number of commercial drones expected to soar into the millions in the next few years, it spells opportunity for avionics shops and budding drone mechanics who could secure lucrative careers repairing aircraft. And it won't take a four-year college degree.

A community college in northwestern Minnesota that has been teaching unmanned aircraft maintenance for larger military-type drones is expanding its program to include smaller drone repair. Officials at Northland Community and Technical College are promising a high-paying job after just one or two years.

One Northland student, 26-year-old Chris Rohlfing, is taking drone maintenance and repair classes after serving four years in the military. He plans to include drone repair as part of a business to help local farmers fly unmanned aircraft to grow crops.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days