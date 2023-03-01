Heated council meeting in Iberville Parish over CO2 possibly being stored underground near homes

IBERVILLE - Many filled the Iberville Parish Council chambers Tuesday night, ready to share their opinion on the controversial idea of storing CO2 underground.

TALOS energy gave a presentation to the council, saying similar ideas have been done before.

"CO2 has been utilized in injection wells since the early 1970s," a representative said.

But many council members, like Matthew Jewell, weren't buying it.

"I'll tell you all right now, I'm not for it. So help me, Jesus, I will resign off this board before I endorse something like this," Jewell said.

And many took the stand to voice their opposition. One person said, "none of the people who live here want it."

Charlotte Gaspard lives nearby. She says it's concerning that the carbon dioxide would be stored so close to homes, and doesn't know what the effects are.

"It's scary to think they would do this in my backyard," Gaspard told WBRZ. "To me, it sounds like an experiment. They're going to see if it works out here. It's in my backyard and it's scary," Gaspard added.

Tommy Dagle also lives nearby and hopes Parish President Mitch Ourso does not let this happen.

"The best thing Mitchell can do and has been doing is say thank you, but no thank you," Dagle told WBRZ.

There will likely be more conversations on this topic in the coming months or weeks.