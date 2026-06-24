'Healthy Food, Healthy Community' event works to fight food insecurity in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Dozens of people gathered outside the Super One on Coursey Boulevard for a $25 gift card as part of a community food event.

The event was organized around the "Healthy Food, Healthy Community" initiative, which works to fight food insecurity in Baton Rouge. Representatives also offered resources to help people enroll in Medicaid.

According to Feeding Louisiana, more than 16 percent of residents in East Baton Rouge struggle to put food on the table.