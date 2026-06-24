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'Healthy Food, Healthy Community' event works to fight food insecurity in East Baton Rouge

5 hours 16 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2026 Jun 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 10:19 PM June 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Dozens of people gathered outside the Super One on Coursey Boulevard for a $25 gift card as part of a community food event.

The event was organized around the "Healthy Food, Healthy Community" initiative, which works to fight food insecurity in Baton Rouge. Representatives also offered resources to help people enroll in Medicaid.

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According to Feeding Louisiana, more than 16 percent of residents in East Baton Rouge struggle to put food on the table.

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