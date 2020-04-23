Health officials report total of 25,258 coronavirus cases in Louisiana, 1,473 deaths

BATON ROUGE - As of Wednesday, health officials reported a total of 25,25 coronavirus cases in Louisiana and 1,473 deaths.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish by parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Time-sensitive medical visits will resume in La., Monday, April 27

Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to update state emergency orders allowing for non-emergency medical procedures to resume Monday, April 27. The updated order will allow procedures like dental visits and other medical visits, procedures and surgeries. In order to see patients, facilities will have to have a plan in place to monitor for coronavirus symptoms, possible testing, and have strict social distancing rules in place. Facilities will need a minimum, five-day supply of medical protective gear.

As of Wednesday (4/22), parish cases:

Ascension: 533; 33 deaths

Assumption: 154; 1 death

East Baton Rouge: 1,603; 95 deaths

East Feliciana: 102; 10 deaths

Iberville: 281; 21 deaths

Livingston: 161; 10 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 84; 10 deaths

St. James: 231; 18 deaths

Tangipahoa: 494; 18 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 90; 12 deaths

West Feliciana: 82; 1 death

The numbers below only show the amount of patients hospitalized and do not indicate if those who are not in the care of doctors, and presumably self-isolating at home and away from people, have fully recovered. The state was pointed in its description of how to describe a recovered patient: "A person is considered recovered when it has been at least seven days after the onset of illness, AND at least three day after resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) AND resolution or improvement in respiratory symptoms."

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

“We know that social distancing efforts work and will in fact flatten the curve. I am imploring all of our people to stay home, slow the spread and save lives," the governor said in a statement Saturday (April 4). To combat the spread, the state issued a stay-at-home order beginning Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. Many places where gatherings would happen: Bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses were ordered closed earlier in the month. Click HERE for more information on the order to stay at home. The order is set to expire on April 30, unless extended.

Officials are hoping to reach a peak where the virus spread will not top the available healthcare resources in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH