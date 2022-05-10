Headmaster who allegedly taped students' mouths shut arrested for further cruelty charges

SLIDELL - The headmaster of a Christian school who was arrested in April for allegedly wrapping packing tape around students' heads to get them to be quiet was arrested again on additional cruelty charges.

Pastor John Raymond, 60, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail in April on three counts of cruelty to juveniles after students came forward and said Raymond had taped their mouths shut, according to the Slidell Police Department.

After his initial arrest, several more witnesses came forward with further allegations about cruelty to juveniles, some dating back to 2017.

Police reports say one instance involved a Pre-K student that was having a tantrum. Raymond allegedly put his hand over the boy's nose and mouth to keep him from screaming, causing the boy to go limp.

Staff members said after Raymond took his hand off the boy's face, the boy was unable to stand and lethargic.

Raymond also, in a separate instance, held the same boy upside down by his ankles and whipped him.

Raymond was arrested for one further count of cruelty to juveniles on Monday. He was booked into the Slidell City Jail and will be taken to St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.