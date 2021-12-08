Latest Weather Blog
Head coach Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to join LSU coaching staff
BATON ROUGE - McNeese State head coach and two-time national recruiter of the year Frank Wilson has joined the Tigers as LSU's new associate head coach.
Wilson previously spent six years with the Tigers as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, helping the team bring in four top-10 recruiting classes, including in 2014 and 2015.
“I will forever be grateful to the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I have been fortunate to work with at McNeese State, and I will always remember the lessons I have learned in my six seasons as a head coach,” Wilson said. “But the opportunity to return home to LSU and join Coach Kelly’s staff was one my family and I simply could not pass up. I could not be more excited to return to Baton Rouge and do whatever I can to help the Tigers consistently compete for and win championships.”
Trending News
Wilson went 26-40 during his head coaching stints at Texas-San Antonio and McNeese.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former players applaud Southern's hire of longtime assistant
-
Following WBRZ report, Entergy and DEMCO admit $10K bills are a mistake
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
Baton Rouge Area Chamber predicts local economy is on its way to...
-
Constable allowed to return to work despite pending criminal charges raises concern...
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly