'He elevates Louisiana;' Lafourche Parish celebrating Coach O's title win

Larose - Tuesday afternoon in Larose was relatively quiet following LSU's win Monday night. After a long night, a feeling of exhaustion lingered that was only trumped by a feeling of pride.

"Geaux Tigers, Geaux Coach O," Lafourche Parish resident Ann Adams said.

More than just celebrating the team, people in Larose are celebrating one of their own.

"Having somebody from our hometown, from our home area, I guess it just means more for our hearts," Lafourche Parish resident Evelyn Cressionie said.

All over town, the Larose native, affectionately referred to as "BeBe" was being praised. A life-size "wish list" outside of Ed's mom, Coco's house, featured a new checkmark for Monday night's national title.

Over at Orgeron's alma mater, South Lafourche High School, where relics honor Ed's 1977 state championship, the hallways were quiet.

"Everybody's tired, exhausted, but excited," South Lafourche principal Gaye Cheramie said. "I keep using the word pride. Just very proud of Coach O and his accomplishments.

On an overcast day, pride seemed to cover Larose much like the clouds. Orgeron's cajun counterparts are pleased he hasn't left his heritage behind as he's become known around the world.

"He's always from the bayou," Cressionie said. "He's never going to change. His accent's never going to change. Just like everybody else he's from the bayou."

"Once you're a cajun, you're always a cajun," Larose resident Debra Chiasson said. "Wherever you go, you bring it with you. That's what he's showing the world."

Some not related to Orgeron still consider him family. They say Monday night's accomplishment proves where you come from or the adversity you face can't stop you from reaching your dreams. For an area that sometimes feels forgotten, people in Lafourche Parish say Coach O is shining a spotlight on the bayou.

"He elevates Louisiana," Adams said. "He's put Louisiana on the map. He's put Lafourche Parish on the map. We just love Coach O. He's everything there is to love about this part of the state."