Haze settles across East Baton Rouge, other parishes, as wildfire smoke drifts in

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Officials say smoke being seen and smelled across East Baton Rouge Parish is due to the wildfires outside of the parish.

According to the St. George Fire Department, calls of reported smoke in the area have been unfounded.

Zachary, Livingston Parish and Ascension Parish also noted reports that have been attributed to drifting haze.

"We are aware everyone around the parish is waking up to smells of smoke and haze," Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10 said. "All parish departments have had units on the road as well as Sheriff's office and local PDs investigating. Forestry & SO are going to be doing fly overs to look for active fires in the parish."

St. John the Baptist Parish is telling residents that the "National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana has confirmed that this is due to the temperature inversion and winds out of the west. This is from the wildfires in West Louisiana. The same conditions are expected tomorrow."

The burn ban is still in effect.