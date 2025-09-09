Harlem Globetrotters coming to Baton Rouge as group celebrates 100th anniversary

BATON ROUGE — The Harlem Globetrotters will be stopping in Baton Rouge during its 2026 tour, celebrating the group's 100th anniversary.

The touring basketball performance group known for its slam dunks and trick shots is coming to the Raising Cane's River Center on Jan. 17, 2026.

"What started with Curly, Meadowlark, Wilt and Geese continues on today with Hammer, Torch, Bulldog, Cheese, Jet, Wham, Thunder, TNT, just to name a few!" the group said about their tour, which kicks off in December. "Taking inspiration from the fun-loving and awe-inspiring players of the past, today’s Harlem Globetrotters stars are ready to wow you on the court and in the crowd! Be there as the players dazzle, dunk, and hype the stands as they take on the Washington Generals with high-flying, all-out fun from start to finish.

Tickets for the Globetrotters show can be bought here.