Happening today: Blood drive, jambalaya fundraiser for officer in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Today, community members are invited to take part in a blood drive and jambalaya fundraiser to benefit Sergeant Caleb Eisworth, who was injured in a crash that officials say was an intentional targeting.

The fundraiser will take place at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters at 9000 Airline Highway starting at 9 a.m.. Jambalaya lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Eisworth is listed to be in critical condition but is reportedly showing signs of improvement.

Gad Black allegedly struck Sgt. Caleb Eisworth along Joor Road on Monday, critically injuring the officer. Arrest records indicate that Black had a "deep-rooted hatred" of law enforcement. His family has since issued a statement apologizing to Eisworth's family and asking for peace and clarity.