Hancock Whitney Bank on Perkins sustains severe damage to drive-thru

BATON ROUGE - The drive-thru of a Baton Rouge bank appears to have collapsed Tuesday morning.

A Hancock Whitney Bank in the 7100 block of Perkins Road sustained severe damage to its entire drive-thru section.

This section of the bank seems to have completely collapsed, leaving debris everywhere.

WBRZ is working to obtain information about the reason for the damage.

This article will be updated as authorities confirm details related to the incident that caused the collapse.