Hammond woman dies, passenger injured after car drives into tree off La. 443

June 06, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LORANGER — A Hammond woman was killed in a fatal crash on La. 443 in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said.

Jill Tarver, 43, died after she traveled off the road and struck a tree Wednesday afternoon. State Police did not know what caused her to drive off the highway, but said Tarver was unrestrained.

Tarver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a properly restrained passenger sustained moderate injuries. The passenger was transported from the scene to a local hospital. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Tarver for analysis as a part of the investigation.

