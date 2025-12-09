56°
Hammond Westside School placed on lockdown, police searching for theft suspect
HAMMOND - Hammond Westside School was placed on lockdown as officers are currently searching for a theft suspect in the area, the Hammond Police Department said.
Officials said the theft happened at The Grande Hotel on South Morrison Boulevard and the school was placed on lockdown out of caution. Additional officers are on scene.
There is no immediate danger to any children or staff. People are advised to avoid the area.
