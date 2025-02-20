Latest Weather Blog
Hammond teacher arrested, accused of computer-aided solicitation of minors
HAMMOND — A Hammond teacher accused of soliciting minors and indecent behavior was arrested.
Vincent Catalanotto, 62, was arrested Wednesday by Louisiana State Police. He was booked with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of computer-aided solicitation.
Catalanotto allegedly made plans to travel to meet a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts on Jan. 15, 2025, troopers said.
The current version of Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower Elementary School's website does not list Catalanotto, but an archived version of the site lists "Vincent Catalanotto" as a second-grade teacher.
The Tangipahoa Parish School System sent an email to parents saying they were aware of the arrest of a Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower Elementary teacher but did not include his name in their correspondence.
"We want to clarify that the alleged crimes and arrest did not take place on any school campus," the emails said.
The school system said the teacher was placed on leave after news of the arrests.
Catalanotto was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail with a $200,000 bond.
