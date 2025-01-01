62°
Hammond police working double shooting in Lincoln Park area

Wednesday, January 01 2025
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is working a double shooting in the Lincoln Park area Wednesday.

Officials say the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to both people.

Anyone with information should contact Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701.

