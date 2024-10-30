85°
Hammond Police searching for missing man
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.
According to HPD, Aaron Clark, 28, was last seen Oct. 20 on West Coleman Avenue.
Clark was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts and white house slippers. Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is urged to call HPD at 985-277-5701.
Image of Aaron Clark provided by HPD.
