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1 injured following Saturday night shooting in Gonzales on Burnside Avenue
GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting on Burnside Avenue that left one person injured.
According to the department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Oak Terrace Service Center around 9:30 p.m., where they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.
Investigators said the incident is believed to have resulted from a personal dispute between two people who allegedly exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area.
According to officers, 23-year-old Juancheus Jackson of Vacherie sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the incident before being taken to a local hospital for treatment by a private vehicle. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the second individual involved will not be released at this time.
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Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-7511.
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