Hammond Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen on Whitmar Drive

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening.

Kendall Jackson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Whitmar Drive. The black-haired girl was most recently wearing black pants and a white top and is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

