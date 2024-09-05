Hammond Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen on Whitmar Drive

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening.

Kendall Jackson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Whitmar Drive. The black-haired girl was most recently wearing black pants and a white top and is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.