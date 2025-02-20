40°
Hammond Police searching for man who used stolen debit card to spend $1,000 at electric supply store
HAMMOND — Police are looking for a man who used a stolen debit card to buy $1,000 worth of electrical equipment from a North Morrison Boulevard electrical supply store.
Police said the man went into Ribando's Electric on Feb. 7 and bought $914.61 worth of wiring and other equipment with stolen card information.
Police added that the man also used the card information at stores in Slidell and Belle Chasse. The thief is possibly driving a red 2020 Honda Civic.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Detective Rolando Duran with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5756 or duran_r@hammond.org.
