40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police searching for man who used stolen debit card to spend $1,000 at electric supply store

2 hours 11 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2025 Feb 20, 2025 February 20, 2025 4:08 PM February 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Police are looking for a man who used a stolen debit card to buy $1,000 worth of electrical equipment from a North Morrison Boulevard electrical supply store.

Police said the man went into Ribando's Electric on Feb. 7 and bought $914.61 worth of wiring and other equipment with stolen card information.

Police added that the man also used the card information at stores in Slidell and Belle Chasse. The thief is possibly driving a red 2020 Honda Civic.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Detective Rolando Duran with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5756 or duran_r@hammond.org.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days