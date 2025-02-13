52°
Hammond officers looking for person who stole $900 worth of merchandise from Winn Dixie

2 hours 13 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Police officers in Hammond are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who stole more than $900 worth of merchandise from Winn Dixie. 

The Hammond Police Department shared a photo of the person who they say pushed a cart full of meat and other groceries to self-checkout on Jan. 24. They say the thief pretended to scan items and then left the store without paying a $922.40 bill. 

Anyone with information can call (985) 277-5755. 

