Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead.
Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
Whittington died on scene despite being properly restrained. Impairment is unknown at this time.
The investigation is on-going.
