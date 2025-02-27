Hammond man arrested in Georgia for pornography involving juveniles under 13

HAMMOND - A Hammond man was arrested in Georgia for pornography involving juveniles under 13, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO said Justin Michael Webster, 45, was arrested for sending child pornography to two girls aged 11 and 13. Webster left the area during the investigation and was tracked to Statesboro, Georgia. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

His transfer back to Tangipahoa Parish is pending a review of the electronic devices in his possession at the time of arrest. Webster was booked on three counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13, two counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.