Hammond hotel catches on fire Tuesday
HAMMOND - A Hammond hotel was evacuated on Tuesday when it caught fire.
Firefighters from the Hammond, Natalbany and Ponchatoula fire departments all worked to put out flames at the Home Suites 2 off South Magnolia.
Flames towered the four floors of the building and sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air. Firefighters had control of the situation within 35 minutes and are still working to determine what sparked the fire.
